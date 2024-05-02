McMann (lower body) is making strides in his recovery but is not close to returning to action, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports Thursday.

At this point, McMann should probably be considered out indefinitely with his return to action seemingly a long way off. The 27-year-old center has already been sidelined for the club's last seven contests due to his lower-body injury. If he does return in the postseason, McMann would likely challenge for a top-six role, perhaps unseating Matthew Knies.