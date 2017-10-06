Rosen was recalled from AHL Toronto on Friday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Rosen was one of the final training camp cuts and returns to the Leafs following their 7-2 demolishing of the Jets. Toronto made the move to waive Martin Marincin, who will flip spots with Rosen for now and join the Marlies. The 23-year-old Swede will likely compete for ice time with fellow rookie Andreas Borgman as long as the two remain on the 23-man roster.