Maple Leafs' Calle Rosen: Called up from minors
Rosen was recalled from AHL Toronto on Friday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Rosen was one of the final training camp cuts and returns to the Leafs following their 7-2 demolishing of the Jets. Toronto made the move to waive Martin Marincin, who will flip spots with Rosen for now and join the Marlies. The 23-year-old Swede will likely compete for ice time with fellow rookie Andreas Borgman as long as the two remain on the 23-man roster.
