Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Returned to minors
Pickard was loaned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
Pickard's return to the AHL is likely a sure sign that Curtis McElhinney (lower body) is ready to return to backup duties for the Maple Leafs. Pickard suited up for just one contest while with the big club this time, allowing four goals in a loss to his former team in Colorado.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Loses to former team in overtime•
-
Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: In goal Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Called up from AHL, expected to start Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Acquired from Golden Knights•
-
Golden Knights' Calvin Pickard: Waived by team•
-
Golden Knights' Calvin Pickard: Ticketed for backup role in Vegas•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...