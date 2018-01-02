Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Returned to minors

Pickard was loaned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.

Pickard's return to the AHL is likely a sure sign that Curtis McElhinney (lower body) is ready to return to backup duties for the Maple Leafs. Pickard suited up for just one contest while with the big club this time, allowing four goals in a loss to his former team in Colorado.

