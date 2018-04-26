Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Allows six in loss

Andersen made 29 saves on 35 shots in a 7-4 loss to the Bruins in Wednesday's Game 7.

Andersen came up big in Game 6, but with everything on the line he had a rough night, leading to Toronto's elimination. The Danish netminder had a .918 save percentage for the season season in a row, but he put up a 2.81 GAA because he faced 33.9 shots on net per contest. He could use some more defensive help in front of him. Perhaps the Leafs will address that in the offseason.

