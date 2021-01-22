Andersen will defend the home net in Friday's game versus the Oilers, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
Andersen's season has been up and down thus far, and his stats are ultimately unimpressive. Through four starts, the 31-year-old has posted an .886 save percentage, a 3.01 GAA and a 2-2-0 record. Andersen held the Oilers in check Wednesday, turning aside 19 of 21 shots, but he was tagged with a loss nonetheless.
