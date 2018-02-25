Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Continues to dominate Bruins

Andersen stopped 23 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Andersen entered the game with a 9-1-0 record in 10 career starts against the Bruins. He continues to be the Leafs' MVP and has been a dominating force in the blue paint. Andersen will likely start all Leaf games other than the second half of back-to-backs, as we move toward season's end.