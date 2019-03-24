Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets game back in groove

Andersen made 26 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

He's back. Andersen was sharp, but Alexandar Georgiev was white hot at the other end. The Leafs fired 45 shot at the young man and made a whopping 104 attempts at the net, but the Russian stymied them. Andersen's squeamish play from last week seems to be out of his system. Use with confidence.