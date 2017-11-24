Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In net versus Carolina
Andersen will be the road starter Friday against the Hurricanes, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Andersen has a .918 save percentage, but due to the high volume of shots he's faced he had a 2.73 GAA. Things have gone better recently, though. In his last six starts Andersen has allowed two goals or fewer.
