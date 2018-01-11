Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Lets in four in loss
Andersen stopped 28 of 32 shots Wednesday in a 4-3 loss to Ottawa.
Andersen's been facing quite a few heavy workloads, but a night like this can't happen when his team puts 48 shots on goal. Giving up four goals to the struggling Senators, a team that's tied for 22nd in goals per game (2.7), is not a good night by any measure, and it's especially painful when the offense gets as many shots to the net as it did. Fantasy owners will be hoping this was just an inevitable off night brought on by facing a barrage of pucks for a month.
