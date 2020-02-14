Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Patrolling crease against Buffalo

Andersen will be in goal in Sunday's away clash with Buffalo, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen gave up three goals on just 19 shots versus Dallas on Thursday in his first game back from a neck injury. The veteran netminder will get an extra night off while Jack Campbell takes the opening contest of the club's back-to-back. With Toronto trying to hold down a playoff spot, fantasy owners should expect Andersen to see the bulk of the workload the rest of the way.