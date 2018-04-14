Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Receives Game 2 nod
Andersen will start between the pipes in Saturday's Game 2 matchup against the Bruins in Boston, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Andersen was unable to stop the barrage of shots he faced in Game 1 against the Bruins, allowing five of the 40 shots faced passed him as the Maple Leafs fell behind 1-0 in the series. He will likely have to be on top of his game Saturday for the Leafs to have any hope of stealing a game from the Bruins in Boston before returning home for Game 3.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Hung out to dry in opener•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tapped for Game 1 start•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Establishes new team single-season record for wins•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In crease Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Takes 2-1 loss despite stopping 37•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal against Devils•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...