Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Receives Game 2 nod

Andersen will start between the pipes in Saturday's Game 2 matchup against the Bruins in Boston, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen was unable to stop the barrage of shots he faced in Game 1 against the Bruins, allowing five of the 40 shots faced passed him as the Maple Leafs fell behind 1-0 in the series. He will likely have to be on top of his game Saturday for the Leafs to have any hope of stealing a game from the Bruins in Boston before returning home for Game 3.