Andersen (lower body) remains unavailable Wednesday against the Flames, Wes Gilbertson of Postmedia reports.
Michael Hutchinson will likely continue filling in for Andersen while the latter tends to his injury, which also kept him out of Monday's loss to Calgary. Andersen's next chance to retake Toronto's crease will come Saturday in Edmonton.
