Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Studly in Vancouver
Andersen turned aside 38 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
Andersen kept the Canucks off the board over halfway into the third period before former Maple Leaf Josh Leivo scored. It wouldn't keep Andersen from earning his 15th win in 25 games this season. The Dane has added a 2.48 GAA and a .921 save percentage so far. He's 6-2-0 with just 15 goals allowed in his last eight appearances. He'll be going for career win No. 200 if he draws the start Thursday in Calgary.
