Andersen made 19 saves in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.
The Danish netminder actually made some big stops in the third period as the Leafs tried to mount a comeback, but this was still an ugly line for Andersen. He'll give way to Jack Campbell for Saturday's rematch in Ottawa after allowing nine goals through his first two starts of the season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod versus Sens•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Comes through in OT win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting Opening Night•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Falls in elimination game•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting Game 5•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 36 shots in comeback win•