Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Twenty-nine saves just not enough

Andersen made 29 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Senators on Saturday night. He allowed five goals.

Every time the Leafs fought back, the Great Dane caved and allowed a goal. Sure, there were a number of instances where Andersen just didn't have the support he needed. But that's what great goalies should do -- step up large and preserve momentum. He should stabilize, but right now, there are a lot of moving parts.