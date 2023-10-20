Samsonov made 21 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Panthers on Thursday.

He wobbled late in the first period on goals by Kevin Stenlund (17:08) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (19:53). But Samsonov sharpened his game to keep his teammates, who came out flat, in the match. Fans in Toronto have already been in a lather about his wobbles, so this game will have done nothing to quiet the rumbles. It's too soon to get too concerned about Samsonov -- he's 2-1 in three games. But he does have a long way to go to tighten his ratios. He went into play Thursday with a 4.42 GAA and .839 save percentage.