Samsonov will be between the visiting pipes versus Chicago on Friday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Samsonov has won his last two starts, giving up four goals on 62 shots in wins over Detroit and Vancouver. Samsonov is 4-1-2 in nine appearances, with a 3.55 GAA and .878 save percentage. He will face the Blackhawks, who are 31st in NHL scoring, averaging 2.53 goals per game.