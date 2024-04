Samsonov will patrol the home crease versus the Devils on Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Samsonov was sharp in his last start Monday against the Penguins, turning aside 31 of 33 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to six games in a home matchup with a struggling New Jersey team that's dropped five of its last six games and just lost Jack Hughes (shoulder) for the rest of the season.