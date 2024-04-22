Samsonov is slated to guard the road goal during Monday's Game 2 versus the Bruins, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Samsonov struggled in Saturday's Game 1, surrendering four goals on only 23 shots en route to a 5-1 defeat. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and help the Maple Leafs even the series at one game apiece Tuesday.
