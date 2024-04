Samsonov allowed four goals on 23 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 1. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Samsonov took his third straight loss, and he's allowed a total of 15 goals in that span. Prior to that, he won five outings in a row. Samsonov was effective with a 23-7-8 record this season, but his 3.13 GAA and .890 save percentage leave plenty to be desired. If head coach Sheldon Keefe mixes things up between the pipes, Joseph Woll appears to be next in line.