Samsonov (neck) took part in Thursday's practice and is feeling good ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, per David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Samsonov missed the final two games of Toronto's playoff run because of a neck injury and battled shoulder issues during 2022-23. He feels like he's in better shape than he was last season, though. Samsonov had a 27-10-5 record, 2.33 GAA and .919 save percentage in 42 regular-season contests last year.