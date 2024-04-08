Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Mark Masters of TSN, indicating he will patrol the home crease Monday against Pittsburgh.

Samsonov has won his past four starts, stopping 115 of 124 shots during that span for a .927 save percentage. He has picked up 17 of his 22 wins this season over his past 21 appearances. The Penguins sit 20th in the league this campaign with 3.03 goals per contest.