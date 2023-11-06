Samsonov was the first goaltender off the ice at the morning skate, Mark Masters of TSN reports, indicating he will start Monday's home game against Tampa Bay.

Samsonov is coming off a 38-save effort in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to Boston. He was pulled from Toronto's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning on Oct. 21 after he allowed three goals on just four shots. Samsonov has a 2-1-2 record this season with a 3.56 GAA and an .871 save percentage through six games played.