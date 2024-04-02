Samsonov allowed four goals on 30 shots in Monday's 6-4 victory over the Panthers.

Samsonov allowed just one goal through the first two periods before Florida responded with three tallies in the third, cutting Toronto's lead to 5-4. However, Samsonov and the Maple Leafs would hang on for the eventual 6-4 win. It's the third straight win for the 27-year-old netminder, who improved to 21-6-7 with an .892 save percentage and 3.06 GAA this season. Samsonov figures to be back between the pipes Wednesday when the Maple Leafs host Tampa Bay.