Samsonov allowed five goals on 24 shots in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout victory over Montreal.

Samsonov wasn't at his best in the opener as he allowed five goals, including three in the third period, but a pair of late Auston Matthews tallies tied the game 5-5 before Samsovov blanked Montreal in the shootout to earn the win. The 26-year-old netminder is expected to serve as Toronto's primary goaltender this year following a strong 2022-23 campaign where he went 27-10-5 with a .919 save percentage.