Samsonov (neck) was awarded a one-year, $3.55 million contract with Toronto on Sunday by an independent arbitrator.

Samsonov, who sat out the final two games of Toronto's playoff run due to a neck injury, will be eligible for unrestricted free agency after the 2023-24 campaign. In 42 games last season, he posted a 27-10-5 record with a 2.33 GAA and a .919 save percentage. Samsonov will likely enter this year as the Maple Leafs' No. 1 netminder.