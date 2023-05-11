Samsonov (upper body) will miss Game 5 against Florida on Friday, according to Joshua Clipperton of The Canadian Press.

Samsonov didn't play Wednesday after sustaining the injury during Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to Florida. He's 4-4 with a 3.13 GAA and an .898 save percentage in nine playoff contests this year. With Samsonov unavailable, Joseph Woll is expected to start Friday.