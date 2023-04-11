Samsonov will miss the final two regular-season games due to an undisclosed injury, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports Tuesday.

Samsonov's absence, combined with that of Matt Murray (concussion), will see the Leafs utilize Joseph Woll in the crease against the Lightning on Tuesday while amateur tryout signee Matt Onuska serves as the No. 2 option. The 26-year-old Samsonov will end the regular season having posted a 27-10-5 record with a 2.33 GAA, .919 save percentage and four shutouts. At this point, Samsonov should probably still be expected to start the playoffs between the pipes for Toronto, though it hasn't been officially confirmed.