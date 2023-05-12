Samsonov (upper body) was practicing on his own Friday, Mike Stephens of SI Now reports.

Samsonov has already been ruled out of action for Game 5 versus Florida on Friday. This is the first time he has returned to the ice since suffering the injury in Game 3 on Sunday. Samsonov is 4-4 in the postseason, with a 3.13 GAA and .898 save percentage. His stats in the regular season were better, as he was 27-10-5 with a 2.33 GAA and .919 save percentage. Joseph Woll will get the start in goal in Game 5 for the Maple Leafs.