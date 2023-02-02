Samsonov allowed five goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Samsonov entered this game having won five of his last seven appearances. All of those wins came when he allowed two or fewer goals, which wasn't the case Wednesday, as the Bruins put up five goals on the 25-year-old. He's had more good moments than bad ones this season, as evidenced by a 17-6-2 record with a 2.42 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 25 appearances. With Matt Murray (ankle) hurt, Samsonov has picked up more starts of late, but the Maple Leafs' goaltending situation is likely to be a timeshare when both are healthy.