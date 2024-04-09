Samsonov stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Penguins on Monday.

Samsonov was solid Monday, holding Pittsburgh to a Rickard Rakell goal in the first period and Drew O'Connor's game-tying marker in the third before eventually earning the win in overtime. It's the fifth-straight win for Samsonov, who's posted a .929 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder is 23-6-7 with an .895 save percentage and 3.00 GAA this season. Joseph Woll figures to get the start Tuesday in New Jersey in the second leg of a back-to-back, lining up Samsonov for a home matchup with the Devils on Thursday.