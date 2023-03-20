Samsonov (undisclosed) is expected to get the starting nod against the Islanders on Tuesday, David Alter of SI.com reports.

It should be noted that coach Sheldon Keefe may be forced into a change depending on the potential arrival of Samsonov's child but for now, has been named as the starter. With both Samsonov and Matt Murray available, the Leafs will likely split the workload between the two goalies, with the starting gig for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs likely in the air.