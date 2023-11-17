Samsonov will get the starting nod against Detroit in Sweden on Friday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

Samsonov has underwhelmed this season with a 3-1-2 record, 3.79 GAA and .870 save percentage in eight outings. With the 26-year-old backstop struggling, Joseph Woll has taken over as the preferred choice between the pipes and figures to start against Minnesota on Sunday. The Leafs have a back-to-back upon their return to North America, which will give Samsonov another chance to start.