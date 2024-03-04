Samsonov, who was the first goalie off Monday, may not get the start against Boston after coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters that he doesn't want Joseph Woll "sitting for too long," per Nick Barden of The Hockey News.

Samsonov got the nod against the Rangers on Saturday and has been playing two of every three games since early February so that rotation would see him between the pipes versus the Bruins. Additionally, the 27-year-old netminder has been stellar of late, going 10-2-0 with a 2.48 GAA in his last 12 outings.