Samsonov will protect the home goal against the Canucks on Saturday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov struggled mightily in his last start Monday against the Lightning, surrendering four goals on just 12 shots before being replaced by Joseph Woll in the first period of the eventual 6-5 overtime win. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and snap his personal three-game losing streak in a tough home matchup with a red-hot Vancouver team that's won seven of its last eight games.