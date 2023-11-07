Samsonov surrendered four goals on 12 shots, prompting him to be pulled from Toronto's 6-5 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Monday.

Samsonov logged 15:13 of ice time before he was replaced by Joseph Woll with Toronto down 4-1. Toronto would go on to rally, preventing him from being charged with the loss. In Samsonov's defense, the Maple Leafs did get into penalty trouble early, and two of those markers were scored during Lightning power plays. Still, this is just the latest rough outing in what's been a bad year for him. The 26-year-old is 2-1-2 with a 4.11 GAA and an .855 save percentage in seven outings.