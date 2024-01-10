Samsonov was called up from AHL Toronto on Wednesday.
Samsonov, who was put on waivers Dec. 31 and sent to the AHL after clearing, didn't participate in a minor-league game. He's struggled terribly with the Maple Leafs this year, posting a 5-2-6 record, 3.94 GAA and .862 save percentage in 15 appearances.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Hits waivers•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Rough night in OT loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Starting in Columbus•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Gets hook in Thursday's rout•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Scary starting option•