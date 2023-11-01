McCabe (groin) definitely won't play against Boston on Thursday and is "unlikely" for Saturday's matchup with Buffalo as well, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

McCabe is at least expected to start skating Thursday while the team is in Boston, so that's certainly a step in the right direction. Assuming he misses both contests, McCabe's groin problem will have cost him at least four games. While the blueliner's physicality might be missed -- he's dished out 12 hits in seven games -- his offensive contributions have been lacking with zero points to open the season.