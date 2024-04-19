McCabe (rest) was at practice Friday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
McCabe will start Game 1 versus Boston on Saturday on the second pairing alongside Simon Benoit. McCabe had eight goals, 20 assists, 56 PIM, 129 blocked shots and 219 hits in 73 appearances during the 2023-24 regular season.
