Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Gathers helper in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCabe notched an assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
This was McCabe's second point, both assists, in 14 outings since he returned from a two-game absence for a lower-body injury. He's gone minus-9 in that span while adding 21 hits and 29 blocks. The 32-year-old is filling a shutdown role in the Maple Leafs' top four, though he's had decent success on offense. He's at three goals, 15 assists, 50 shots on net, 79 hits, 133 blocks, 31 PIM and a plus-17 rating across 55 appearances this season.
