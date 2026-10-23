McCabe notched an assist, five shots on net and four blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

McCabe was able to avoid missing time after taking a scary high stick around his eye in the Maple Leafs' previous game. His vision appears to be fine, as he threaded a nice pass to Easton Cowan for the opening goal Thursday. McCabe has just the one helper this season to go with 13 shots on net, 16 hits, 25 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-1 rating. His production in the physical stats will allow him to carry some fantasy value in banger leagues and deep formats.