McCabe collected two assists while adding one shot on net, two blocked shots, two hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

The veteran defenseman did a little bit of everything in the comeback victory, as he joined with blue line partner Darren Raddysh in setting up tallies by Dakota Joshua in the second period and Gavin McKenna in the third. It was McCabe's first multi-point performance of the season, and through 26 games he's managed one goal and six points with 59 blocked shots, 30 shots on net, 29 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-3 rating.