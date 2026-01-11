Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Back after missing two games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCabe (lower body) had one shot on goal and played 17:58 in Saturday's 5-0 win over Vancouver.
McCabe had missed two games with a lower-body injury. He has 104 blocks, 58 hits and 29 shots to go along with 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 42 games. Get McCabe back in your lineup if you use him for those secondary categories.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Slated to play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Game-time decision•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Set for one-week absence•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Set for further evaluation•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Assists in three straight games•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Should be available Wednesday•