McCabe (lower body) had one shot on goal and played 17:58 in Saturday's 5-0 win over Vancouver.

McCabe had missed two games with a lower-body injury. He has 104 blocks, 58 hits and 29 shots to go along with 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 42 games. Get McCabe back in your lineup if you use him for those secondary categories.

