Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Game-time decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCabe (lower body) will be a game-time call for Saturday's matchup against Vancouver, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
McCabe participated in Saturday's morning skate and could return from a two-game absence. He has compiled three goals, 16 points, 28 shots on net, 104 blocked shots and 58 hits through 41 appearances this season. If McCabe is unavailable to play, Philippe Myers or Matt Benning will likely be in Saturday's lineup against the Canucks.
