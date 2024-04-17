McCabe will be a healthy scratch Wednesday against Tampa Bay, per Luke Fox of Sportsnet.
McCabe will finish the regular season with eight goals, 28 points, 56 PIM, 219 hits and 129 blocks in 73 outings. The 30-year-old defenseman is just getting a breather and should serve in a top-four capacity in Game 1 of the playoffs.
