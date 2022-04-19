Muzzin (undisclosed) will not be an option for Tuesday's clash with Philadelphia but will travel with the team for its upcoming three-game road trip, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

The fact that Muzzin will make the trip is certainly a step in the right direction after the blueliner missed the previous two outings. Injuries have limited the Ontario native to just 45 games this year in which he recorded three goals, 11 assists and 98 hits. With Muzzin on the shelf, Timothy Liljegren will remain in the team's third pairing alongside Mark Giordano.