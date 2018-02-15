Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Ice time plummets Wednesday
Van Riemsdyk skated a season-low 10:10 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Columbus.
JVR has never wavered from his positive attitude, even when his ice time fluctuates. He remains the Leafs' leader in power-play goals and his 23 snipes puts him within reach of his career high of 30. Van Reimsdyk is an excellent, low-maintenance fantasy option, regardless of his ice time. It won't stay low for long.
