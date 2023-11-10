Klingberg will miss Friday's tilt versus Calgary with an undisclosed injury, according to Jonas Siegel of The Athletic.
Klingberg has been a major disappointment this season, picking up five assists in 13 games. Klingberg was expected to quarterback the top power-play unit, but he has been replaced by Morgan Rielly. Klingberg could return to the lineup as early as Saturday versus the Canucks.
