Klingberg picked up a pair of assists in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Skating alongside Jake McCabe on Toronto's second pairing, Klingberg set up Noah Gregor's tally in the second period before setting up William Nylander on the power play later in the frame. The 31-year-old defenseman posted 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) in 67 games between Anaheim and Minnesota last season. So long as he continues to see time on the Maple Leafs' top power-play unit, Klingberg could provide steady offensive production this year.