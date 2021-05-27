Tavares (concussion) took the ice for about 20 minutes ahead of Thursday's game-day skate, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

While Tavares remains out indefinitely as a result of his concussion and knee injury, the fact that he has begun skating is certainly a step in the right direction. With Nick Foligno (lower body) also sidelined, the Leafs have been forced to utilize Alex Kerfoot in Tavares' second-line center role. If the 30-year-old Tavares can return during this postseason, he should be a lock to reclaim his top-six spot in addition to rejoining the power play. As such, the Ontario native figures to be a top-end fantasy target once cleared to return.